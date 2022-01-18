Travelzoo makes it easy to cancel and get a refund for your booking.



To cancel a hotel or accommodation, go to your account and click “My Purchases.” Then, just hit “Cancel” for hotels or “Request Refund” for Travelzoo vouchers.



You may also need to check with the hotel or accommodation to find out whether you can cancel free of charge. If you don’t see an option to cancel or request a refund, it might mean that your booking is not eligible for cancellation.



You’ll then receive an email from Travelzoo to confirm that your cancellation or refund request has been processed.