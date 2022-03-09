Follow CNN
Home
Saving Tips
Categories

When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

Active CVS Coupons | 18 Offers Verified Today

Get CVS coupon codes for 50% OFF in March 2022

  • All (18)
    All (18)
  • Online Coupons (1)
    Online Coupons (1)
  • Deals (17)
    Deals (17)
  • Verified (3)
    Verified (3)
Best Coupon
Best Coupon
60%
OFF
Code

Save 60% on Photo Panel with CVS Coupon

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 March 29
Expiration date:
 March 29
20%
OFF
Deal

Redeem CVS Promo Code for 20% Off

Deal
$10
EXTRABUCKS
Deal

Get $10 in ExtraBucks for Every $30 Spent on Select Wellness Items

Deal
Expiring soon!
Verified
30%
OFF
Deal

Save 30% on Select Skincare Products

Deal
BOGO
FREE
Deal

Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Select Bath Tissue

Deal
Expiring soon!
BUY 2
GET 1
Deal

Buy 2 Select Products and Get 1 for Free

Deal
$10
REWARD
Deal

Join Carepass to Get a $10 Reward Every Month

Deal
Verified
40%
OFF
Deal

Buy 1 Select CVS Health Digestive Product and Get Another for 40% Off

Deal
$5
REWARDS
Deal

Buy 2 Colgate Products and Earn $5 ExtraBucks

Deal
50%
OFF
Deal

Order 1 and Get Another for 50% Off Select CVS Health Oral Care Items

Deal
$6
ONLY
Deal

Shop Select Listerine Products for $6

Deal
Expiring soon!
BUY 2
GET 1
Deal

Buy 2 Select Covergirl Products and Get 1 for Free

Deal
$2
AND UP
Deal

Buy Adult Fever & Pain Medicine Starting at $2

Deal
BUY 2
GET 1
Deal

Buy 2 Select Poparazzi Nail Polish & Treatments and Get 1 for Free

Deal
50%
OFF
Deal

Buy 1 and Get Another for 50% Off Select Crest, Oral-B & More Products

Deal
BUY 2
GET 1
Deal

Buy 2 Select Beauty 360 Cotton Balls & Swabs and Get 1 for Free

Deal
$5
REWARDS
Deal

Enjoy $5 ExtraBucks When You Buy 3 Dove, Degree & More Products

Deal
$10
AND UP
Deal

Order Thermometers as Low as $10

Deal
Join the BeautyClub

Join the BeautyClub

You can upgrade your ExtraCare membership to a BeautyClub account. The biggest perk for this membership is the $3 ExtraBucks rebate for every $30 spent on beauty items. Use these ExtraBucks for future CVS Pharmacy purchases. You'll get exclusive limited-time discounts and future CVS promo codes. Also, use your membership to get samples of the most popular beauty products. You must be a CVS ExtraCare member to activate your BeautyClub account. The membership is free and activates with an email address. Go to the ExtraCare page on CVS.com to sign up. Then, scroll down the page to find the prompt “Join BeautyClub.” From there, you can subscribe for more savings and never miss out on CVS promo codes!

Quick ways to keep up with savings

Download the CVS Pharmacy app

Download the CVS Pharmacy app

Keep track of your CVS Pharmacy coupons with the smart tools in the free app. You can track your rewards and your recent purchases. You can also manage Rx prescriptions and make healthcare appointments. The app assists in preparing photo printing orders with ease and speed too.
How to redeem CVS coupon codes

How to redeem CVS coupon codes

If you are shopping online, you can still get fantastic discounts. After you finish picking out the items you need, click on the cart icon in the top right of the webpage. Once there, you will see, in the bottom right corner, a tab where you can enter your CVS coupon code. Then, enjoy your savings!
How to get free CVS Pharmacy shipping

How to get free CVS Pharmacy shipping

Shipping non-prescription orders is pretty simple with CVS Pharmacy. If your order is over $35, three to five-day standard shipping is free. The flat fee is only $5.49 for those who don’t order more than $35 worth of items. But shipping is free for CarePass members and those who find the right CVS coupons.

Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active

20%
OFF
Code

Use CVS Coupon Code and Take 20% Off Orders Over $55

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 March 20
Expiration date:
 March 20
20%
OFF
Code

Use CVS Coupon and Take 20% Off Orders Over $60

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 March 6
Expiration date:
 March 6
60%
OFF
Code

Redeem CVS Coupon for 60% Off Select Canvas Photo Prints

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 March 1
Expiration date:
 March 1
$10
OFF
Code

Apply CVS Coupon Code and Get $10 Off $50+ Orders

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 February 27
Expiration date:
 February 27
50%
OFF
Code

Use CVS Coupon to Save 50% on Photo Posters

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 February 26
Expiration date:
 February 26
$20
OFF
Code

Save $20 on Purchases Over $80 with This CVS Coupon

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 February 20
Expiration date:
 February 20
50%
OFF
Code

50% Off Wall Art and Valentine's Day Gifts with CVS Coupon

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 February 16
Expiration date:
 February 16
15%
OFF
Code

CVS Coupon Code for 15% Off Orders $65+

Code
Verified
Expiration date:
 February 14
Expiration date:
 February 14
$20
ONLY
Deal

Shop Zyrtec Products for Just $20

Deal
$20
ONLY
Deal

Order Select Claritin Products at Just $20

Deal

Similar offers

Keep up to date with the weekly ad

CVS Pharmacy tries to help all their customers save. But, if you want extra savings and the insider scoop on their deals, be sure to check their weekly ad. You will find all kinds of CVS coupons and limited-time savings opportunities there. To find the weekly ad, go to CVS.com. At the top of the page you will find the “weekly ad” button. Some past discounts in the weekly ad included:

  1. BOGO 50% off candy
  2. BOGO free 2 liter sodas
  3. Buy 2, get 1 free on vitamins
  4. 2 candy bars for $2

Try the CVS Pharmacy CarePass for discounts

You can sample the CVS Pharmacy CarePass before the subscription fee kicks in. Some great savings opportunities members have seen were:

  1. 25% off CVS Brand health products
  2. Free 1 to 2-day shipping
  3. Free same-day Rx delivery
  4. $10 CVS coupon reward per month

Once the free trial concludes, you will have to pay a $5 monthly fee. It's worth the fee because of the CVS coupons and convenience of fast, free shipping. To start your free trial, go to CVS.com. Scroll down the homepage, and you will find a banner that will lead you to the page to sign up.

Popular retailers

American Eagle Coupons
Ancestry Coupons
Bed Bath and Beyond Coupons
Blenders Eyewear Coupons
Casper Promo Codes
Chewy Promo Codes
DSW Coupons
DoorDash Promo Codes
Grubhub Promo Codes
Gymshark Discount Codes
Instacart Promo Codes
Nike Promo Codes
Postmates Promo Codes
QVC Promo Codes
SHEIN Coupon Codes
Staples Coupons
Target Promo Codes
Home Depot Coupons
Uber Eats Promo Codes
Walmart Promo Codes
Zoom Coupon Codes
eBay Coupons

Extra savings for ExtraCare members

Sign up with your email for a free ExtraCare account. Get more CVS coupon codes and opportunities to save money. ExtraCare members save three times more than regular shoppers. Some incredible perks of this free membership include:

  1. 2% ExtraBucks back with purchases
  2. $3 ExtraBucks birthday gift
  3. Personalized offers through email and text message

To sign up for these great benefits, go to the website. In the navigation bar, you will see “ExtraCare.” That will lead to a page with more details about the discounts and savings opportunities. After you sign up, splurge and enjoy your membership perks.
CNN CouponsAbout us · Contact us · Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Cookie Policy ·