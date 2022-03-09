When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.
Active CVS Coupons | 18 Offers Verified Today
Get CVS coupon codes for 50% OFF in March 2022
- All (18)All (18)
- Online Coupons (1)Online Coupons (1)
- Deals (17)Deals (17)
- Verified (3)Verified (3)
Best Coupon
Best Coupon
Save 60% on Photo Panel with CVS Coupon
Verified
Expiration date:
March 29
Expiration date:
March 29
Redeem CVS Promo Code for 20% Off
Get $10 in ExtraBucks for Every $30 Spent on Select Wellness Items
Expiring soon!
Verified
Save 30% on Select Skincare Products
Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Select Bath Tissue
Expiring soon!
Buy 2 Select Products and Get 1 for Free
Join Carepass to Get a $10 Reward Every Month
Verified
Buy 1 Select CVS Health Digestive Product and Get Another for 40% Off
Buy 2 Colgate Products and Earn $5 ExtraBucks
Order 1 and Get Another for 50% Off Select CVS Health Oral Care Items
Shop Select Listerine Products for $6
Expiring soon!
Buy 2 Select Covergirl Products and Get 1 for Free
Buy Adult Fever & Pain Medicine Starting at $2
Buy 2 Select Poparazzi Nail Polish & Treatments and Get 1 for Free
Buy 1 and Get Another for 50% Off Select Crest, Oral-B & More Products
Buy 2 Select Beauty 360 Cotton Balls & Swabs and Get 1 for Free
Enjoy $5 ExtraBucks When You Buy 3 Dove, Degree & More Products
Order Thermometers as Low as $10
Join the BeautyClub
You can upgrade your ExtraCare membership to a BeautyClub account. The biggest perk for this membership is the $3 ExtraBucks rebate for every $30 spent on beauty items. Use these ExtraBucks for future CVS Pharmacy purchases. You'll get exclusive limited-time discounts and future CVS promo codes. Also, use your membership to get samples of the most popular beauty products. You must be a CVS ExtraCare member to activate your BeautyClub account. The membership is free and activates with an email address. Go to the ExtraCare page on CVS.com to sign up. Then, scroll down the page to find the prompt “Join BeautyClub.” From there, you can subscribe for more savings and never miss out on CVS promo codes!
Quick ways to keep up with savings
Download the CVS Pharmacy app
Keep track of your CVS Pharmacy coupons with the smart tools in the free app. You can track your rewards and your recent purchases. You can also manage Rx prescriptions and make healthcare appointments. The app assists in preparing photo printing orders with ease and speed too.
How to redeem CVS coupon codes
If you are shopping online, you can still get fantastic discounts. After you finish picking out the items you need, click on the cart icon in the top right of the webpage. Once there, you will see, in the bottom right corner, a tab where you can enter your CVS coupon code. Then, enjoy your savings!
How to get free CVS Pharmacy shipping
Shipping non-prescription orders is pretty simple with CVS Pharmacy. If your order is over $35, three to five-day standard shipping is free. The flat fee is only $5.49 for those who don’t order more than $35 worth of items. But shipping is free for CarePass members and those who find the right CVS coupons.
Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active
Use CVS Coupon Code and Take 20% Off Orders Over $55
Verified
Expiration date:
March 20
Expiration date:
March 20
Use CVS Coupon and Take 20% Off Orders Over $60
Verified
Expiration date:
March 6
Expiration date:
March 6
Redeem CVS Coupon for 60% Off Select Canvas Photo Prints
Verified
Expiration date:
March 1
Expiration date:
March 1
Apply CVS Coupon Code and Get $10 Off $50+ Orders
Verified
Expiration date:
February 27
Expiration date:
February 27
Use CVS Coupon to Save 50% on Photo Posters
Verified
Expiration date:
February 26
Expiration date:
February 26
Save $20 on Purchases Over $80 with This CVS Coupon
Verified
Expiration date:
February 20
Expiration date:
February 20
50% Off Wall Art and Valentine's Day Gifts with CVS Coupon
Verified
Expiration date:
February 16
Expiration date:
February 16
CVS Coupon Code for 15% Off Orders $65+
Verified
Expiration date:
February 14
Expiration date:
February 14
Shop Zyrtec Products for Just $20
Order Select Claritin Products at Just $20
Similar offers
Keep up to date with the weekly ad
CVS Pharmacy tries to help all their customers save. But, if you want extra savings and the insider scoop on their deals, be sure to check their weekly ad. You will find all kinds of CVS coupons and limited-time savings opportunities there. To find the weekly ad, go to CVS.com. At the top of the page you will find the “weekly ad” button. Some past discounts in the weekly ad included:
- BOGO 50% off candy
- BOGO free 2 liter sodas
- Buy 2, get 1 free on vitamins
- 2 candy bars for $2
Try the CVS Pharmacy CarePass for discounts
You can sample the CVS Pharmacy CarePass before the subscription fee kicks in. Some great savings opportunities members have seen were:
Once the free trial concludes, you will have to pay a $5 monthly fee. It's worth the fee because of the CVS coupons and convenience of fast, free shipping. To start your free trial, go to CVS.com. Scroll down the homepage, and you will find a banner that will lead you to the page to sign up.
- 25% off CVS Brand health products
- Free 1 to 2-day shipping
- Free same-day Rx delivery
- $10 CVS coupon reward per month
Once the free trial concludes, you will have to pay a $5 monthly fee. It's worth the fee because of the CVS coupons and convenience of fast, free shipping. To start your free trial, go to CVS.com. Scroll down the homepage, and you will find a banner that will lead you to the page to sign up.
Extra savings for ExtraCare members
Sign up with your email for a free ExtraCare account. Get more CVS coupon codes and opportunities to save money. ExtraCare members save three times more than regular shoppers. Some incredible perks of this free membership include:
To sign up for these great benefits, go to the website. In the navigation bar, you will see “ExtraCare.” That will lead to a page with more details about the discounts and savings opportunities. After you sign up, splurge and enjoy your membership perks.
- 2% ExtraBucks back with purchases
- $3 ExtraBucks birthday gift
- Personalized offers through email and text message
To sign up for these great benefits, go to the website. In the navigation bar, you will see “ExtraCare.” That will lead to a page with more details about the discounts and savings opportunities. After you sign up, splurge and enjoy your membership perks.