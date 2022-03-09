You can upgrade your ExtraCare membership to a BeautyClub account. The biggest perk for this membership is the $3 ExtraBucks rebate for every $30 spent on beauty items. Use these ExtraBucks for future CVS Pharmacy purchases. You'll get exclusive limited-time discounts and future CVS promo codes. Also, use your membership to get samples of the most popular beauty products. You must be a CVS ExtraCare member to activate your BeautyClub account. The membership is free and activates with an email address. Go to the ExtraCare page on CVS.com to sign up. Then, scroll down the page to find the prompt “Join BeautyClub.” From there, you can subscribe for more savings and never miss out on CVS promo codes!