CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.
A confirmation email has been sent. Click on the link in the email to verify your account
Something's gone wrong!
That email address is already registered
400 response title
400 response subtitle
Save 30% with your first Chewy autoship
Sign up for Autoship and start saving on your pet supplies. As a first-time user, you will receive 30% off your purchase. All you have to do is select Autoship at checkout. Autoship makes life easier for you so you can focus on other errands and shopping.
With Autoship, you can select a schedule that is flexible and suits your busy life best. Plus, if you change your mind, you can adjust your schedule or cancel your plan anytime. The best part? You get in on extra savings and discounts. Please note: A maximum of a $20 discount from Chewy promo codes is allowed with the 30% off promotion. Your 30% off is automatically applied at checkout
0
View moreView less
Even more ways to save with Chewy
Score free shipping on orders over $49
You heard that right! Get in on free 1-2 day shipping when you spend $49 or more. Free shipping will be automatically applied to your checkout once your order reaches over $49. Your pet deserves the best, and Chewy wants to say thank you for taking the time and money to give your pet a healthy life.
Shop today’s deals for the best promos
So you don’t have any discounts or promotions? No worries. You can still save when you shop the Chewy deals of the day. You’ll find great prices for pet food, toys, supplies, and so much more. Every product has either been marked down or is on promotion. Don’t miss out!
Follow Chewy on social media for cuteness overload
Follow Chewy on social media for fun product updates, pet-specific tutorials, giveaways, promotions, Chewy coupons, and so much more. Plus, be sure to tag @chewy with your favorite pet photos for a chance to be featured! Want in on even more cuteness? Follow @lifeatchewy on Instagram for behind the scenes pet footage.
Get in touch with the Chewy 24/7 help team
You have questions, Chewy has answers. Whatever you’re having trouble with, the Chewy support team is ready to help. You can get in touch with customer service any time of the day, every day via phone, chat, and email. Plus, you can track your order, find more information on shipping or get help using your Chewy coupon. Still no resolution? Be sure to also check out the frequently asked questions page to see if your problem can be easily fixed before calling or chatting with a customer associate. The Chewy team is always happy to help if you are not finding what you need. To get in touch, visit Chewy and click on “24/7 help” in the right-hand corner.
Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active
15%
OFF
Code
Save 15% Off on Select Cat Treats with Chewy Discount CodeMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
35%
OFF
Code
Extra 35% Off Select ProductsMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
15%
OFF
Code
Chewy Discount Code | Save 15% On Select Cat Treats & ToysMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
15%
OFF
Code
Chewy Promo Code: Get 15% Off Select Cat TreatsMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
15%
OFF
Code
Save 15% on True Acre Treats for Dogs with Chewy Promo CodeMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
50%
OFF
Code
Get 50% Off Select Dog Litter with this Chewy Coupon CodeMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
20%
OFF
Code
Use This Chewy Promo Code for 20% Off Select Cat TreatsMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
15%
OFF
Code
Save an Extra 15% on Your 1st Hill's Science Diet or Prescription Food - Chewy CouponMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
20%
OFF
Code
Take 20% Off Pine Pellet Cat Litter with Chewy CouponMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See code
$5
GIFT CARD
Deal
Purchase Dr. Elsey's Cat 40-Lb. Litter & Receive a $5 Gift CardMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
15%
OFF
Deal
Go Team! Save 15% on NFL Dog Quick-TagsMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
BOGO
FREE
Deal
Buy Sanicat Litter, Get Blue Buffalo Burst for FreeMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
$10OFF
New offer just added
How to enter in a Chewy promo code
Great news—you’ve found some fantastic pet supplies, and you have a Chewy promo code?
Here’s how to redeem: 1. Browse Chewy for excellent pet products 2. Add all desired items to your cart 3. Once ready to check out, click on the shopping cart in the right-hand corner 4. Proceed to checkout and sign in to your Chewy account 5. Below your order, you will notice a text box that reads “Promo Code” 6. Put in your promo code 7. Continue to checkout and see it code reflected in your total
That’s it! Now all you have to do is wait for your pet products to arrive.
Are you ready to start saving on your pet food and more? Sign up for a Chewy account and make checkouts easy. Plus, signing up is free! When you sign up for a Chewy account, you are able to easily track your orders, control autoship, view past orders, and review products. Don’t forget that you also get in on exclusive discounts and deals.
You can either sign up at checkout or you can visit Chewy and click on “your account” in the right-hand corner. Select “New customer? Start here” and begin saving right away!
2500
View moreView less
You Shop, Chewy's Donates
Chewy's a big believer in helping pets find the right home. To ensure this, they've partnered with Pets For Patriots, an organization that matches shelter dogs with American veterans. For every new customer purchase through Chewy's site, they will donate $20 to the organization.
Get the essentials for your pet, and give to a great charity at the same time. Shop at Chewy now to help dogs in need.