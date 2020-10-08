CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

  • Edition
    • Search stores and brands

      Active Chewy Promo Codes | 33 Offers Verified Today

      Get Chewy coupons for 75% OFF in October 2020

      $50
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Your Presents Early & Up to $50 Off with Chewy's Holiday Shop

      New offer just added
      See deal
      $10
      OFF
      Code

      Chewy Coupon: Save $10 on Select Orders of $49 or More

      More detailsLess details
      Tested yesterday New offer just added
      See code
      50%
      OFF
      Code

      Save 50% on Canidae Dog Food at Checkout with Chewy Coupon Code

      Verified 2 days ago New offer just added
      See code
      20%
      OFF
      Code

      Save 20% Off Pharmacy Orders with This Chewy Promo Code

      More detailsLess details
      Verified
      See code
      20%
      OFF
      Code

      Take 20% Off New Prescription Compound Medication for Dogs & Cats

      More detailsLess details
      Tested today New offer just added
      See code
      20%
      OFF
      Code

      Save 20% on RX Item - Chewy Promo Code

      Verified Expires tomorrow
      See code
      15%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Up to 15% Off Frisco Products

      New offer just added
      See deal
      30%
      OFF
      Code

      First Autoship Orders 30% Off with Chewy Promo Code

      More detailsLess details
      See code
      20%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Personalized Must-Haves for Up to 20% Off

      New offer just added
      See deal
      30%
      OFF
      Code

      More Savings, Less Stress with Chewy Autoship | 30% Off 1st Autoship Order

      See code
      $3
      OFF
      Code

      Chewy Coupon: Save $3 on Select PetArmor Products

      Verified
      See code
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Check Out Today's Deals for Every Pet, Up to 50% Off

      See deal
      75%
      OFF
      Deal

      Durable Dog Chew Toys Up to 75% Off

      See deal
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Shop Litter Boxes Up to 50% Off

      See deal
      10%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save 10% on Fancy Feast Cat Food

      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal

      Shop This Week's Deals & Receive Up to 25% Off Items

      See deal
      FROM
      $2
      Deal

      Shop Purina Dog Food Starting at $2

      See deal
      $5
      COSTUMES
      Deal

      Pet Costumes Starting at $5

      See deal
      FREE
      GIFT
      Deal

      Get a Free Bird Feeder with Purchase of Select Bird Suet

      More detailsLess details
      See deal
      $10.99
      AND UP
      Deal

      Dog Sweaters & Hoodies Just $10.99 & Up

      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal

      Enjoy 25% Off Select Cat Treats with 1st Order

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      35%
      OFF
      Deal

      Tough Chewer Essentials: Select Dog Chew Toys Up to 35% Off

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      $15
      OFF
      Deal

      Get $15 Off & More Seresto Collars for a Limited Time

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      30%
      OFF
      Deal

      Use Autoship & Save 30% on Wellness Pet Food and Treats

      See deal
      FREE
      APP
      Deal

      Chewy's Free App Brings The Savings Right To Your Phone

      See deal
      15%
      OFF
      Deal

      15% Off Your First Order of Hen Up Food

      See deal
      65%
      OFF
      Deal

      Hiking Essentials: Seat Covers For your Car Up to 65% Off

      See deal
      UNDER
      $50
      Deal

      Find Heathy Raw Food for Your Dog Under $50

      See deal
      $5.99
      AND UP
      Deal

      Halloween Shop is Open! Apparel for Pets Now $5.99 & Up

      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save Up to 25% on Select Goody Boxes for Your Pet

      See deal
      5%
      OFF
      Deal

      Natural Balance Dog Food Gets an Extra 5% Off with Autoship

      See deal
      EXTRA
      5% OFF
      Deal

      Get An Extra 5% Off Wellness Brand Products with Autoship

      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal

      Onguard Flea & Tick Medicine 25% Off for a Limited Time

      See deal
      (1 on 1 offers)

      Save 30% with your first Chewy autoship

      Sign up for Autoship and start saving on your pet supplies. As a first-time user, you will receive 30% off your purchase. All you have to do is select Autoship at checkout. Autoship makes life easier for you so you can focus on other errands and shopping.

      With Autoship, you can select a schedule that is flexible and suits your busy life best. Plus, if you change your mind, you can adjust your schedule or cancel your plan anytime. The best part? You get in on extra savings and discounts. Please note: A maximum of a $20 discount from Chewy promo codes is allowed with the 30% off promotion. Your 30% off is automatically applied at checkout
      0
      View moreView less

      Even more ways to save with Chewy

      Score free shipping on orders over $49

      Score free shipping on orders over $49

      You heard that right! Get in on free 1-2 day shipping when you spend $49 or more. Free shipping will be automatically applied to your checkout once your order reaches over $49. Your pet deserves the best, and Chewy wants to say thank you for taking the time and money to give your pet a healthy life.
      Shop today’s deals for the best promos

      Shop today’s deals for the best promos

      So you don’t have any discounts or promotions? No worries. You can still save when you shop the Chewy deals of the day. You’ll find great prices for pet food, toys, supplies, and so much more. Every product has either been marked down or is on promotion. Don’t miss out!
      Follow Chewy on social media for cuteness overload

      Follow Chewy on social media for cuteness overload

      Follow Chewy on social media for fun product updates, pet-specific tutorials, giveaways, promotions, Chewy coupons, and so much more. Plus, be sure to tag @chewy with your favorite pet photos for a chance to be featured! Want in on even more cuteness? Follow @lifeatchewy on Instagram for behind the scenes pet footage.
      Get in touch with the Chewy 24/7 help team

      Get in touch with the Chewy 24/7 help team

      You have questions, Chewy has answers. Whatever you’re having trouble with, the Chewy support team is ready to help. You can get in touch with customer service any time of the day, every day via phone, chat, and email. Plus, you can track your order, find more information on shipping or get help using your Chewy coupon. Still no resolution? Be sure to also check out the frequently asked questions page to see if your problem can be easily fixed before calling or chatting with a customer associate. The Chewy team is always happy to help if you are not finding what you need. To get in touch, visit Chewy and click on “24/7 help” in the right-hand corner.

      Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active

      15%
      OFF
      Code
      Save 15% Off on Select Cat Treats with Chewy Discount Code
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      35%
      OFF
      Code
      Extra 35% Off Select Products
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      15%
      OFF
      Code
      Chewy Discount Code | Save 15% On Select Cat Treats & Toys
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      15%
      OFF
      Code
      Chewy Promo Code: Get 15% Off Select Cat Treats
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      15%
      OFF
      Code
      Save 15% on True Acre Treats for Dogs with Chewy Promo Code
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      50%
      OFF
      Code
      Get 50% Off Select Dog Litter with this Chewy Coupon Code
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      20%
      OFF
      Code
      Use This Chewy Promo Code for 20% Off Select Cat Treats
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      15%
      OFF
      Code
      Save an Extra 15% on Your 1st Hill's Science Diet or Prescription Food - Chewy Coupon
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      20%
      OFF
      Code
      Take 20% Off Pine Pellet Cat Litter with Chewy Coupon
      This promotion has expired
      See code
      $5
      GIFT CARD
      Deal
      Purchase Dr. Elsey's Cat 40-Lb. Litter & Receive a $5 Gift Card
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      15%
      OFF
      Deal
      Go Team! Save 15% on NFL Dog Quick-Tags
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      BOGO
      FREE
      Deal
      Buy Sanicat Litter, Get Blue Buffalo Burst for Free
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      $10OFF
      New offer just added

      How to enter in a Chewy promo code

      Great news—you’ve found some fantastic pet supplies, and you have a Chewy promo code?

      Here’s how to redeem:
      1. Browse Chewy for excellent pet products
      2. Add all desired items to your cart
      3. Once ready to check out, click on the shopping cart in the right-hand corner
      4. Proceed to checkout and sign in to your Chewy account
      5. Below your order, you will notice a text box that reads “Promo Code”
      6. Put in your promo code
      7. Continue to checkout and see it code reflected in your total

      That’s it! Now all you have to do is wait for your pet products to arrive.
      2500
      View moreView less

      Similar shops

      Create a Chewy account and make life easier

      Are you ready to start saving on your pet food and more? Sign up for a Chewy account and make checkouts easy. Plus, signing up is free! When you sign up for a Chewy account, you are able to easily track your orders, control autoship, view past orders, and review products. Don’t forget that you also get in on exclusive discounts and deals.

      You can either sign up at checkout or you can visit Chewy and click on “your account” in the right-hand corner. Select “New customer? Start here” and begin saving right away!
      2500
      View moreView less

      You Shop, Chewy's Donates

      Chewy's a big believer in helping pets find the right home. To ensure this, they've partnered with Pets For Patriots, an organization that matches shelter dogs with American veterans. For every new customer purchase through Chewy's site, they will donate $20 to the organization.

      Get the essentials for your pet, and give to a great charity at the same time. Shop at Chewy now to help dogs in need.
      2500
      View moreView less

      POPULAR RETAILERS

      Follow us