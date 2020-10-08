Get in touch with the Chewy 24/7 help team

You have questions, Chewy has answers. Whatever you’re having trouble with, the Chewy support team is ready to help. You can get in touch with customer service any time of the day, every day via phone, chat, and email. Plus, you can track your order, find more information on shipping or get help using your Chewy coupon. Still no resolution? Be sure to also check out the frequently asked questions page to see if your problem can be easily fixed before calling or chatting with a customer associate. The Chewy team is always happy to help if you are not finding what you need. To get in touch, visit Chewy and click on “24/7 help” in the right-hand corner.