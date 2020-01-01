CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

JCPENNEY BLACK FRIDAY 2020

CHECK OUT WHAT JCPENNEY HAS IN STORE

Black Friday at JCPenney starts now, so get started shopping all the best deals right here!

Discover More
Code

15% OFF

JCPenney Coupon: Get an Extra 15% Off Orders

See code
Deal

70% OFF

Sleep In with Bed & Bath Up to 70% Off

Get Deal
Code

15% OFF

Save 15% on Select Purchases with This JCPenney Online Coupon

See code
Deal

FREE SHIPPING

Spend $75+ and Ship Your Orders for Free

Get Deal
Code

40% OFF

Save 40% on Select Furniture & Mattresses Over $750 with Code

See code
Deal

25% OFF

Enjoy 25% Off Men's Nike Shoes

Get Deal
1 / 2
Deal

60% OFF

Save 60% on Selected Kids Pajamas and Robes

Get Deal
Deal

FREE SHIPPING

Shop from Home: Free Shipping on Orders $75+ for a Limited Time

Get Deal
Deal

FREE PICK UP

Get Free Same Day Pick Up for Online Orders

Get Deal
Deal

50% OFF

Up to 50% Off Spring Apparel for the Family

Get Deal
Deal

50% OFF

Get 50% Off Swimwear Sitewide

Get Deal
Deal

FREE DELIVERY

Free Mattress Deliveries Sitewide

Get Deal
2 / 2

What to expect during the JCPenney Black Friday sale?

Make JCPenney your one-stop shop for all your Black Friday shopping this year. Save up to 70% on products throughout every department of the store, whether you shop online or at your nearest JCPenney location. Fill your cart, whether in-store or online, with deals on everything from bedding to apparel to jewelry and much more.

JCPenney Black Friday deals from last year:

  • Liz Claiborne Pointelle Sweater with Infinity Scarf, only $4.99 from regular price $49
  • Fisher-Price Newborn to Toddler Rocker, only $39.99 from regular price $59.99
  • Levi’s Hooded Cotton Trucker with Sherpa Lining, only $69.99 from regular price $160
  • 2 Pair White Cubic Zirconia 10K Gold Earring Set, only $39.99 from regular price $208.30

When is Black Friday at JCPenney?

Black Friday at JCPenney has already started, with deals beginning on November 23. Stores are boasting extended hours through the weekend, while online deals are available at all hours. Shop the deals all weekend and then get ready for a totally new sale starting November 30 for Cyber Monday!

JCPenney Black Friday fast facts

DateNovember 23 - 30
Discount RangeUp to 50% Off
Products/CategoriesApparel, jewelry, shoes, home appliances, watches, handbags, accessories, bed and bath
Online Coupons?Yes
Where?Online and offline
Pre-Black Friday SaleYes!
Store Opening HoursBlack Friday: Opening at 5 AM (Varies by location)
Store Locator

Tips to Save at JCPenney

JCPENNEY APP

Download the JCPenney to price check your items, Snap to Shop, get notifications for coupons, and more!

COUPON CODES

Max out your savings with coupon codes like those from CNN Coupons that you can stack on top of JCPenney's Black Friday deals.

NEWSLETTER

Find out about the latest deals before anyone else by signing up for the JCPenney newsletter, and get sales ads as soon as they're available, plus exclusive coupons.

JCPenney Black Friday 2019 FAQs

Is the JCPenney Black Friday sale online?

Yes! Not only can you shop for deals in-store during the sales event, but you’ll also be able to save online.

Can I earn rewards points during the JCPenney Black Friday sale?

Yes. When you make a purchase during the sales event, you’ll get JCPenney rewards points based on the type of membership you have. JCPenney Members get one point for every two dollars spent, and JCPenney Credit Cardholders get one point for every one dollar spent.

How can I get free shipping at JCPenney during Black Friday?

You can get free shipping on your order by spending $99 or more. You’ll also be eligible for free store delivery by spending over $25 on your purchase.

Can I return the items I purchase from JCPenney on Black Friday?

If you’re not completely satisfied with your order, you’ll be able to return your items back to JCPenney for a refund by mail or in-store. You can even return your items if you’ve lost your receipt.

How can I apply a JCPenney coupon code to my Black Friday order?

Yes. To redeem your JCPenney coupon code, simply enter the unique code in the field provided before checkout and hit the Apply button.

Similar Black Friday Shops to Browse

Black Friday Homepage