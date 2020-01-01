JCPENNEY BLACK FRIDAY 2020

JCPENNEY APP
Black Friday at JCPenney starts now, so get started shopping all the best deals right here!
Make JCPenney your one-stop shop for all your Black Friday shopping this year. Save up to 70% on products throughout every department of the store, whether you shop online or at your nearest JCPenney location. Fill your cart, whether in-store or online, with deals on everything from bedding to apparel to jewelry and much more.
Black Friday at JCPenney has already started, with deals beginning on November 23. Stores are boasting extended hours through the weekend, while online deals are available at all hours. Shop the deals all weekend and then get ready for a totally new sale starting November 30 for Cyber Monday!
|Date
|November 23 - 30
|Discount Range
|Up to 50% Off
|Products/Categories
|Apparel, jewelry, shoes, home appliances, watches, handbags, accessories, bed and bath
|Online Coupons?
|Yes
|Where?
|Online and offline
|Pre-Black Friday Sale
|Yes!
|Store Opening Hours
|Black Friday: Opening at 5 AM (Varies by location)
Max out your savings with coupon codes like those from CNN Coupons that you can stack on top of JCPenney's Black Friday deals.
Find out about the latest deals before anyone else by signing up for the JCPenney newsletter, and get sales ads as soon as they're available, plus exclusive coupons.
Yes! Not only can you shop for deals in-store during the sales event, but you’ll also be able to save online.
Yes. When you make a purchase during the sales event, you’ll get JCPenney rewards points based on the type of membership you have. JCPenney Members get one point for every two dollars spent, and JCPenney Credit Cardholders get one point for every one dollar spent.
You can get free shipping on your order by spending $99 or more. You’ll also be eligible for free store delivery by spending over $25 on your purchase.
If you’re not completely satisfied with your order, you’ll be able to return your items back to JCPenney for a refund by mail or in-store. You can even return your items if you’ve lost your receipt.
Yes. To redeem your JCPenney coupon code, simply enter the unique code in the field provided before checkout and hit the Apply button.
