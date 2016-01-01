CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.
A confirmation email has been sent. Click on the link in the email to verify your account
Something's gone wrong!
That email address is already registered
400 response title
400 response subtitle
Save up to 75% on Seasonal Sales
Wayfair wants to make sure you save year-round. These special events provide storewide savings on specific items. Discover Wayfair's weekly sales and save on departments like lighting, bed & bath, and outdoor furniture. New and trendy pieces are added regularly, so go ahead and treat yourself! Get ready for the seasons with great deals on:
Watch out for the seasonal blowout sales and other big sales throughout the year. You can also use a Wayfair coupon to save even more.
0
View moreView less
Saving on furniture and home accessories
Second time's the charm
Get extra savings on popular returned and like-new products with Open Box Deals. These items come from all departments, from art prints to sectional sofas. You can save up to $227! Even better, most items are eligible for free two-day shipping. Explore Open Box Deals now and other great sales.
Look Through Daily Sales
There's a "Daily Sales" section that you can use to save even more money. Visit this section regularly to get the lowest prices on some unique home items. You’ll find out about lower priced items that are marked down heavily - up to 70% off. Check here for a Wayfair coupon code to help you save even more.
Try the Clearance Section
In addition to offering a sales section, Wayfair has a specific clearance section where hundreds of items are marked down on clearance. Make sure you love your clearance purchases because clearance items cannot be returned.
Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active
GET
$30
Deal
Earn a $30 Off Wayfair Promo Code When You Spend $200 at Wayfair
Promo code will be emailed to you on 11/23.
More detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
65%
OFF
Deal
Outdoor Furniture Now Up to 65% OffMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
70%
OFF
Deal
Find Wreath & Garland for Up to 70% OffMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
FROM
$90
Deal
Shop Bedroom Furniture From $90 During Way Day SaleMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
60%
OFF
Deal
Save Up to 60% Off 48-Hour ClearoutMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
50%
OFF
Deal
Kitchenware Sets Up to 50% Off This WeekMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
60%
OFF
Deal
Shop Major Appliances & Save 60% for a Limited TimeMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
20%
OFF
Deal
Washer & Dryer Sale: Units & Sets Up to 20% OffMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
30%
OFF
Deal
Save 30% on Select Mini FridgesMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
15%
OFF
Deal
Take 15% Off Select Salt LampsMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
60%
OFF
Deal
Shop Major Appliances and Save Up to 60% OffMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
60%
OFF
Deal
48-Hour Clearout: Save Up to 60% on FurnitureMore detailsLess details
This promotion has expired
See deal
$25OFF
New offer just added
Entering a Wayfair promo code
One of the best ways to save money on Wayfair.com is to use a Wayfair promo code.
Once you find a code online, you can enter the code before completing checkout on the website. Open up your shopping cart, start the checkout process, and enter the coupon code in the box that says “use a gift card/promotion.”
Fill out the field and complete the checkout process to enjoy the coupon. That’s it! Your savings will be reflected in your purchase price.