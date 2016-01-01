CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

  • Edition
    • Search stores and brands

      Active Wayfair Coupons | 42 Offers Verified Today

      Get Wayfair promo codes for $200 AND LESS in November 2020

      80%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save Up to 80% on Closeout Furniture & Home Decor

      See deal
      $25
      OFF
      Code

      Wayfair Coupon: Save $25 on $200+ Orders with Wayfair Professional Account

      More detailsLess details
      See code GS1
      $19.99
      AND UP
      Deal

      Tabletops on Sale From $19.99

      New offer just added
      See deal
      $100
      OFF
      Code

      Shop & Save $100 on $1000+ Purchases with Wayfair Coupon

      More detailsLess details
      See code GS1
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Small Electric Appliances Up to 50% Off

      New offer just added
      See deal
      $50
      OFF
      Code

      Take $50 Off Professional Orders of $500 with This Wayfair Promo Code

      More detailsLess details
      See code GS1
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Savings Spotlight: 10-Piece All-Clad Cookware Set 50% Off

      New offer just added
      See deal
      40%
      OFF
      Deal

      Christmas Decor Storage & Boxes Up to 40% Off

      New offer just added
      See deal
      65%
      OFF
      Deal

      Take Up to 65% Off Baby Cribs

      New offer just added
      See deal
      FROM
      $49
      Deal

      Get Area Rugs at Wayfair From $49

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Enjoy Up to 70% Off Kitchen Clearance

      See deal
      55%
      OFF
      Deal

      Christmas Trees & Wreaths Up to 55% Off

      See deal
      FROM
      $150
      Deal

      Stay Warm & Get Fireplace and Accessories From $150

      See deal
      20%
      OFF
      Deal

      Breville Appliances Up to 20% Off

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      $160
      OFF
      Deal

      Le Creuset 7 Qt. Roasting Pan Is $160 Off During the Black Friday Sneak Preview

      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Christmas Decor Shop Now Open! Items Up to 70% Off

      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Best-Selling Rugs Up to 70% Off

      See deal
      80%
      OFF
      Deal

      Shop at Wayfair and Save Up to 80% Off Through Daily Sales

      See deal
      65%
      OFF
      Deal

      Cookware Sale Up to 65% Off

      See deal
      FREE
      SHIPPING
      Deal

      Get Free Shipping for Your Orders $35 or More

      See deal
      35%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Robotic Vacuums for Up to 35% Off

      See deal
      20%
      OFF
      Deal

      Top-Rated Christmas Tree Decor Up to 20% Off

      See deal
      80%
      OFF
      Deal

      Shop Major Doorbusters & Save Up to 80% on Items

      See deal
      BIG
      SAVINGS
      Deal

      Big Savings with Open Box Deals

      Editor's choice
      See deal
      $25
      AND UP
      Deal

      Kitchen Essentials Sale: Shop Appliances From KitchenAid for $25 & Up

      See deal
      55%
      OFF
      Deal

      Up to 55% Off Kids Furniture - Black Friday Sneak Peek

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal

      Shop Early: First Chance Deals Up to 60% Off

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      40%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Rachel Ray Cookware and Save Up to 40%

      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Grab Up to 70% Off Essentials for Your Kitchen for a Limited Time

      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Cuisinart Kitchenware On Sale for Up to 70% Off

      See deal
      $200
      AND LESS
      Deal

      Buy Drafting Tables for Under $200

      See deal
      $99
      AND UP
      Deal

      Head-Start Holiday Sale: Bedroom Furniture Starting at $99

      See deal
      40%
      OFF
      Deal

      Indoor Christmas Decor Up to 40% Off

      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal

      Heart-Start Holiday Sale Up to 60% Off

      See deal
      $40
      OFF
      Deal

      Credit Card Holders - $40 Off Your Qualifying First Order of $250

      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal

      Frigidaire Products Up to 25% Off for a Limited Time

      See deal
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Top Rated Refrigerators Up to 50% Off

      See deal
      35%
      OFF
      Deal

      Best-Selling Bookcases Up to 35% Off

      See deal
      55%
      OFF
      Deal

      Find Curtains for 55% Off at Wayfair

      See deal
      UNDER
      $100
      Deal

      Value Special: Favorites Finds Under $100

      See deal
      UNDER
      $250
      Deal

      Desks Under $250 For a Limited Time

      See deal
      70%
      80%
      Deal

      Explore Daily Sales with Items Up to 70% Off

      See deal
      (1 on 1 offers)

      Save up to 75% on Seasonal Sales

      Wayfair wants to make sure you save year-round. These special events provide storewide savings on specific items. Discover Wayfair's weekly sales and save on departments like lighting, bed & bath, and outdoor furniture. New and trendy pieces are added regularly, so go ahead and treat yourself! Get ready for the seasons with great deals on:

      1. Patio Furniture
      2. Kitchen Essentials
      3. Flooring
      4. Home Office Furniture

      Watch out for the seasonal blowout sales and other big sales throughout the year. You can also use a Wayfair coupon to save even more.
      0
      View moreView less

      Saving on furniture and home accessories

      Second time's the charm

      Second time's the charm

      Get extra savings on popular returned and like-new products with Open Box Deals. These items come from all departments, from art prints to sectional sofas. You can save up to $227! Even better, most items are eligible for free two-day shipping. Explore Open Box Deals now and other great sales.
      Look Through Daily Sales

      Look Through Daily Sales

      There's a "Daily Sales" section that you can use to save even more money. Visit this section regularly to get the lowest prices on some unique home items. You’ll find out about lower priced items that are marked down heavily - up to 70% off. Check here for a Wayfair coupon code to help you save even more.
      Try the Clearance Section

      Try the Clearance Section

      In addition to offering a sales section, Wayfair has a specific clearance section where hundreds of items are marked down on clearance. Make sure you love your clearance purchases because clearance items cannot be returned.

      Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active

      GET
      $30
      Deal
      Earn a $30 Off Wayfair Promo Code When You Spend $200 at WayfairMore detailsLess details
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      65%
      OFF
      Deal
      Outdoor Furniture Now Up to 65% Off
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal
      Find Wreath & Garland for Up to 70% Off
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      FROM
      $90
      Deal
      Shop Bedroom Furniture From $90 During Way Day Sale
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal
      Save Up to 60% Off 48-Hour Clearout
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      50%
      OFF
      Deal
      Kitchenware Sets Up to 50% Off This Week
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal
      Shop Major Appliances & Save 60% for a Limited Time
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      20%
      OFF
      Deal
      Washer & Dryer Sale: Units & Sets Up to 20% Off
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      30%
      OFF
      Deal
      Save 30% on Select Mini Fridges
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      15%
      OFF
      Deal
      Take 15% Off Select Salt Lamps
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal
      Shop Major Appliances and Save Up to 60% Off
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal
      48-Hour Clearout: Save Up to 60% on Furniture
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      $25OFF
      New offer just added

      Entering a Wayfair promo code

      One of the best ways to save money on Wayfair.com is to use a Wayfair promo code.

      Once you find a code online, you can enter the code before completing checkout on the website. Open up your shopping cart, start the checkout process, and enter the coupon code in the box that says “use a gift card/promotion.”

      Fill out the field and complete the checkout process to enjoy the coupon. That’s it! Your savings will be reflected in your purchase price.
      2500
      View moreView less

      Similar shops

      Consider a Wayfair Credit Card

      Consider applying for a Wayfair credit card to access limited-time deals and to enjoy long-term savings and benefits.

      Usually, there is a promotional offer for instant savings or rewards attached to the card.

      Right now, Wayfair is offering $40 in instant savings when you sign up, and an additional 3% back in rewards over time for using your new card.
      2500
      View moreView less

      Get top Wayfair coupon!

      While shopping online, scroll to the bottom of the screen and enter your email information into the mailing list form.

      Joining the mailing list lets you receive emails from the store regularly with new deals and offers. You’ll find out about exclusive sales and earn a Wayfair coupon or two as well.
      2500
      View moreView less

      Refer friends to save more

      Loyal shoppers can save on their next purchase by leading their friends to shop on the website.

      If you have a family or friend you think will like this store, then invite them through your account. You’ll get a $10 Wayfair coupon for yourself after they complete their first order of $50 or more.

      Your friend will benefit from $10 off their order as well, so everyone wins in this promo!
      2500
      View moreView less

      Save on major purchases

      Save big on furniture purchases for your home or business.

      Most coupons are for money off a more substantial purchase amount. For example, a past Wayfair discount code offered $25 off a $200 purchase.
      2500
      View moreView less

      POPULAR RETAILERS

      Return mattresses within 100-days

      Wayfair is an excellent location to buy mattresses from, especially considering its large selection of bedroom essentials.

      The site offers a 100-night return policy, and you can return any mattress that you don’t enjoy as long as it’s during the return period still valid.

      Returns free and can be completed once for every mattress order that you make.
      2500
      View moreView less

      Save more with Wayfair professional

      If you’re a small or large business using Wayfair to supply your office or your clients with furniture, switch to Wayfair Professional to save even more.

      Wayfair Professional coupons can help you save up to $1,000 on large invoices.

      The service offers deeper discounts on a host of business-related pieces. The service comes with professional designers and complimentary design solutions for your business.
      2500
      View moreView less
      Follow us