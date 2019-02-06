Stacking ins and outs

Manufacturer coupons can either be from the other Target app - Cartwheel, a printed out coupon or one taken from the newspaper. Stack any of these with a Target coupon on an item. Coupons from manufacturers mean more ways to save because they are available in more than one form: paper or digital.



Download the Cartwheel app and increase the stacking opportunities. At checkout in-store, use the Wallet feature in the Target app to get your Cartwheel savings. You will also be able to pay with REDcard if you have it, and all in the one scan.

