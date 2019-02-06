Sign up for the email to receive the weekly ad, download the Target app, and get alerts on your phone. No coupon will get past you now.
Find manufacturer coupons in the app or elsewhere outside of Target from the brands you like. Now combine these with coupons from Target and save. But that's just the start.
Redeem coupons following these steps:
- Choose the items you want to purchase and add them to your shopping cart
- Click on the cart icon or "view cart and checkout"
- At the checkout page, view the promo codes box. Enter the code in this box and select "Apply"