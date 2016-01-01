- Save payment methods & shipping addresses
- See all your previous orders & track current orders
- Create a Wish List of all your favorite styles, which you can save on your account or email to friends & family
- Become a Classic Awards Loyalty member to earn points on your purchases
- Register your Talbots Credit Card and manage your account online
Plus, on your MyTalbots account, you can keep track of your Classic Awards points balance so you always know when you can save big on your next purchase.
Creating a MyTalbots account is completely free. Register today by going to the Talbots website and entering your name and email address, and then create a password. Finally, you can spend less time paying and more time shopping.