4TH OF JULY DISCOUNTS 2021

CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

      4th of July: The Hottest Discounts All Summer

      There’s no better way to start off your savings than with a bang. Along with the heat comes some incredible deals from the 2020 4th of July Sales Events happening online and in-stores.
      You could find yourself saving up to 75% off or more on best-selling items from some of the most popular stores around.

      This peak-of-summer sale comes at a time when stores are clearing out their inventory from last seasons’ models to introduce a whole new set of collections for the latter half of the year.

      If you start shopping early, you can find out about additional deals and offers that you might otherwise miss out on.

      You might just want to start shopping for marked-down items as early as the month of June. Last year, many of the 4th of July Sales events started around June 17th.

      Upgrade Your Home with Mid-Year Markdowns

      When the 4th of July sales start and you see the prices drop, keep your eyes peeled for deep discounts on items like home appliances, furniture, clothing, and even vacation packages.

      Be prepared to save some serious cash on seasonal items to take your summer to the next level. Last year you could find deals for 40%, 50%, and even 60% off items for your home and garden.

      Some of the biggest, most-popular stores offered huge discounts such as:

      • 30% off outdoor grills
      • 40% off select indoor and outdoor furniture
      • 50% off appliances like refrigerators, washers, and dryers
      • 60% off mattresses

      You’ll also find great deals on summer clothing, including up to 50% off of beachwear, sandals, swimwear, and more!

      Plus, you won’t want to miss deals on electronics like Apple iPads, Google Home, Fitbit Versa Smartwatch, Lenovo Ideapad, and other hot ticket items such as the Samsung Ultra HD Smart TV.

      When you’re ready for your summer vacation, check out the discounted travel packages offering up to 40% airfare and hotel bookings for last-minute trips to Europe, Asia, Mexico, Hawaii, or other hot vacation spots.

      Top 10 Best Stores to Shop & Save

      The best part of the 4th of July Sale is that you’ll be able to find something special for the whole family, for a fraction of the price!

      When you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe, you’ll want to check out the deals at stores like Macy’s, Old Navy, and JCPenney. These stores carry huge selections of men’s, women’s, and kid’s clothing and can offer even bigger discounts on off-season items.

      Plus, in the past, stores like Macy’s have offered additional discounts for customers who have a Macy’s Credit Card or valid coupon code.

      Additionally, stores like The Home Depot, Sears, and Lowe’s know that the best time to work on your home improvement projects is during the summer, which is why they offer deals on all the best tools and decor to accomplish your dream house goals.

      Last year Lowe’s offered customers discounts on Miracle-Gro garden soil, and Rubbermaid storage sheds, while The Home Depot gave shoppers deals to upgrade their home appliances with its Red, White, and Blue sale.

      Finally, your home improvement project wouldn’t be complete without adding more comfort to your home. Mattress prices drop significantly at stores like Casper, Purple, Overstock, and Wayfair during the 4th of July Sale. This means that you could save up to 60% on some of the biggest mattress brands including Sealy, Simmons Beautyrest, and Tempur-Pedic.

      Make the Most Out of the 4th of July Offers

      Take a page out of the saving expert’s book for insider tips on pinching pennies during the 4th of July Sale. You can score additional discounts just by following some of these great tips:

      1. Subscribe to the email newsletters of your favorite stores so you are always up-to-date on all of the ways to save before, during, and after the sales event. Plus, you could get lucky and score a coupon just for signing up.
      2. No one likes paying for shipping, so make sure to take a look at the shipping policy before you checkout. You could miss out on a deal for free shipping by not hitting the minimum purchase amount. You can also see if your store is offering a 4th of July free delivery deal.
      3. Get extra perks when you shop by signing up for the loyalty programs of your most-frequented stores. You could find yourself earning points, scoring extra benefits, and receiving exclusive discounts by registering for a free membership at stores like Sephora and Nordstrom.
      4. Stay updated on CNN Coupons so you don’t miss out on any extra ways to save. You could take even more cash off of already discounted prices just by clicking on the right deal. Last year Macy’s shoppers could take an additional 20% off of their final purchase total just by entering a special code at checkout. Make sure to check frequently since new deals are added often.