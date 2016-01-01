CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.
$15
OFF
Code
Get $15 Off $100 Purchases with this Kohl's Discount Code
OFF
15%
OFF
Code
Use Your Credit Card and Get 15% Off with This Kohl's Coupon Code
S15
$5
REWARD
Code
Yes2You Members: Earn a $5 Reward for Every 100 Points
15%
OFF
Code
Kohl's Coupon: Subscribe to the Email List and Take 15% Off Entire Order
15%
OFF
Code
Extra 15% Off When You Sign Up for Text Alerts - Kohl's Promo Code
Text SAVE07 to 56457 use this code.
35%
OFF
Code
Get the Kohl's Charge Card to Earn 35% Off
Must be Approved for Card Before Discount Applies. Valid Only On Your First Charge Card Purchase.
70%
OFF
Deal
Take an Extra 70% Off All Sale Items
30%
OFF
Deal
Up to 30% Off Health & Wellness | Toothbrushes, Immune Support, & More
70%
OFF
Deal
Save 70% on Comforters, Quilts, and Bed Sheets
50%
OFF
Deal
Home Sale: Up to 50% Off Decor and More
$5
& UP
Deal
Surprise Your Friends This Valentine's Day - Beauty Favorites from $5+
20%
OFF
Deal
Kick Your Workouts Up a Notch with 20% Off Select Athletic Shoes
15%
OFF
Deal
Save 15% on Select Items When You Use Your Kohl's Credit Card
50%
OFF
Deal
Up to 50% Off Select Electronics
50%
OFF
Deal
Biggest Jeans Sale Up to 50% Off
FREE
SHIPPING
Deal
Grab Free Shipping on Your Orders Over $75
50%
OFF
Deal
Treat Yourself This Valentine's Day with Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off on Jewelry
$15
& UNDER
Deal
Relax at Home with Facials and Skincare Under $15
2
FOR $20
Deal
Buy 2 Kids Graphic Tees for $20
60%
OFF
Deal
Women's Loungewear Now Up to 60% Off
50%
OFF
Deal
Extra 50% Off Select Levi's for Girls and Boys
50%
OFF
Deal
Extra 50% Off Styles for the Kids
50%
OFF
Deal
Gifts for the Eco-Conscious Shopper Up to 50% Off
50%
OFF
Deal
Give the Comfort of Home with Up to 50% Off Bakeware and More
$2
& UP
Deal
Check Out the Toy Shop and Score Deals Starting at $2
25%
OFF
Deal
Men's Converse Shoes Up to 25% Off
50%
OFF
Deal
Enjoy Up to 50% Off Luggage
30%
OFF
Deal
Home Theatre Essentials Up to 30% Off
50%
OFF
Deal
Save Up to 50% on Dorm Essentials Sitewide
50%
OFF
Deal
50% Off Women's Shoes at Kohl's
50%
OFF
Deal
Baby + Kids Clothing Sale - Up to 50% Off
20%
OFF
Deal
Score 20% Off Select Coffee Makers
20%
OFF
Deal
Enjoy 20% Off All Beauty and Fragrance
FREE
PICKUP
Deal
Pick Up Your Orders for Free
Order Online & Set Your Location to Pickup In-Store
Kohl's Charge Credit Card
Do you want access to great savings and need a new credit card? Enroll for a Kohl's Charge credit card today. Simply fill out your information online, and your application will be reviewed to see if you qualify.
How does this help you save? The Charge Card allows you to shop both in-store and online by providing a balance when you don't want to pay upfront. Cardholders also receive extra Kohl's coupons compared to the everyday shopper.
Some specials include 15% off your first credit card purchase. Plus, anyone who applies online can take 20% off that first order. Cardholders also have exclusive access to twelve savings events throughout the year, including up to 30% off your purchase.
Boost your savings with these tips
Stack Kohl's coupons
Want to maximize your shopping spree? The savings-friendly retailer allows customers to stack Kohl's coupons for the best savings. You can stack up to three coupons to save the most on your order!
Check the Kohl's promo code page to save
Want to see the latest Kohl's promo codes? Head to their coupon page, and you will see all of the latest promotions. You'll often score codes for 10-25% off, and there will be great deals on select name-brand products.
Price match for the lowest costs
We have great news! Customers are able to price match their items both in-store and online. Show the product, retailer, and price to get your rate adjusted.
Kohl's Cash
Kohl's Cash is a cashback reward system for smart shoppers, exclusively valid on Kohl's items. You can earn cash during promotional events, then redeem it on future in-store and online purchases.
The more you buy, the more you save. For every $50 spent, you'll earn up to $10 off. Unlike other rewards and redemption programs, this system is easy to follow. All you need to do is shop, redeem, and earn.
Your favorite savings-related retailer hosts annual sales with specific dates, so you know exactly when to shop online for the best opportunities to save.
The majority of Kohl's promo codes are offered during the holiday season, including significant markdowns during and after the Christmas season.
You can also get in on weekly flash sales. To be in the know on all these sales events and to score some coupons, subscribe to the email list.Continue to store
Yes2You rewards program
You should definitely consider signing up for the Kohl's savings program called Yes2You rewards.
As a Yes2You Rewards member, you'll be able to earn 1 point for every dollar spent on every single purchase. You'll also get a $5 reward once you hit 100 points. Members even get a special birthday gift and access to bonus point events to earn more rewards.
All points will be transferred to Rewards Cash for future savings. You have all month to use your Rewards Cash on new Kohl’s purchases and save some extra money.
Intrigued? To sign up, simply create a free account by providing your name and email address. Then all you have to do is start shopping and saving!
The markdown system trick
Here's an insider tip: Kohl’s has a markdown system that can help you access huge savings.
When you are shopping, keep an eye out for any garments with a clearance sticker placed on the tag.
These stickers will start at 60% and can increase up to a final markdown of 90% off! Pricing for these items tends to go down about every two weeks.