CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

  • Edition
    • Search stores and brands

      Active JCPenney Coupons | 25 Offers Verified Today

      Get JCPenney coupon codes for 80% OFF in December 2020

      Best Coupon
      15%
      OFF
      Code

      JCPenney Coupon: Get an Extra 15% Off Orders

      See code OP1
      40%
      OFF
      Code

      Save 40% on Select Furniture & Mattresses Over $750 with Code

      Verified Expires in 3 days
      See code UY6
      15%
      OFF
      Code

      Save 15% on Select Purchases with This JCPenney Online Coupon

      See code OP1
      30%
      PFF
      Code

      JCPenney Coupon Code - Additional 30% Off Your Purchase

      Verified Expires in 3 days
      See code RRY
      40%
      OFF
      Code

      JCPenney Promo Code: Get an Extra 40% Off Select Fine Jewelry with Your JCPenney Credit Card

      Verified 4 days ago Expires tomorrow
      See code OLD
      15%
      OFF
      Code

      JCPenney Coupon: Save 15% Off + Free Shipping

      See code T15
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Sleep In with Bed & Bath Up to 70% Off

      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal

      Enjoy 25% Off Men's Nike Shoes

      See deal
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Up to 50% Off Spring Apparel for the Family

      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save 60% on Selected Kids Pajamas and Robes

      See deal
      FREE
      SHIPPING
      Deal

      Spend $75+ and Ship Your Orders for Free

      See deal
      FREE
      SHIPPING
      Deal

      Shop from Home: Free Shipping on Orders $75+ for a Limited Time

      See deal
      FREE
      DELIVERY
      Deal

      Free Mattress Deliveries Sitewide

      More detailsLess details
      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      FREE
      PICK UP
      Deal

      Get Free Same Day Pick Up for Online Orders

      See deal
      FREE
      SHIPPING
      Deal

      Earn Free Shipping When You Spend $49 or More, This Weekend Only

      See deal
      BUY 1
      GET 1
      Deal

      Purchase One and Grab Another for Free on Matrix and Biolage Shampoos

      Expires in 3 days
      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save Up to 70% on Bedding and Bath Products

      Expires tomorrow
      See deal
      50%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get 50% Off Swimwear Sitewide

      See deal
      70%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save Up to 75% on Jewelry

      See deal
      47%
      OFF
      Deal

      Purchase Athletic Shoes for Up to 47% Off

      See deal
      15%
      OFF
      Deal

      Grab Up to 15% Off Color Protection Shampoos

      See deal
      80%
      OFF
      Deal

      Save Up to 80% on Clearance Products

      See deal
      40%
      OFF
      Deal

      Get Up to 40% Off Kid's Clothing Sale

      See deal
      35%
      OFF
      Deal

      Take Over 35% Off Select Kids Nike Performance Fleece Hoodies

      See deal
      60%
      OFF
      Deal

      Take 60% Off Select Carters Apparel

      See deal
      (1 on 1 offers)

      More fantastic savings tips

      Ship to the store for free

      Ship to the store for free

      Do you want to avoid having to pay the shipping fee? Have it sent to a nearby store. JCPenney will hold your order, then you can pick it up at your convenience, without the hassle of paying a hefty shipping fee.
      Customer service surveys

      Customer service surveys

      Want an easy reward? Fill out a JCPenney customer service survey. The level of compensation will depend on the time of year and any sales that may be active or coming up. Hit the jackpot by filling out a survey today!
      Stack your JCPenney coupons

      Stack your JCPenney coupons

      Coupon stacking is the ultimate way to get the best bang for your buck. Even better, JCPenney allows explicitly stacking of 10 $10 deals, which can save you a whole lot of extra money.
      Sales alerts via texts

      Sales alerts via texts

      Have sales alerts sent directly to your phone by signing up for texts. Avoid having to print them out or keep track of the physical item, costing you time and money. JCPenny always lets you show the coupon on your phone to redeem it.
      Pro tip: look for the pink tags

      Pro tip: look for the pink tags

      If you see a markdown on an item you’ve been eyeing, but don't want to spend all your money on, don't worry. You can wait until you see a pink tag on it. The pink tag indicates the final markdown on the item, the lowest price it will ever be. That markdown may be up to 80% off. A little patience can save you a lot of money.
      Top quality store with the lowest prices

      Top quality store with the lowest prices

      JCPenney is very good at price matching. Make sure you always do a price check on items you’re going to buy to ensure you get the best deals. Sometimes you can save up to 30% or more on the product; often JCPenney will add a 5% off bonus to your purchase.

      Bras, boots, and linens at JCPenney:
      Some items go on sale more than others, and at JCPenney that happens to be bras, boots, jackets, and apparel. You can find fashionable items of excellent quality for a reduced rate, and these items are sure to last a while.

      One of the USA’s top quality stores with the lowest prices:
      JCPenney is continually renewing store items to stay with trending garments. The store’s high-end garments such as name brand clothing will go on sale to make room for newer items. Sales can include half off from the original price, without the loss of quality. If you can’t wait, use a JCPenney promo code to get the next best deal before everything’s out of stock.

      Recently expired offers: some coupons may still be active

      35%
      OFF
      Code
      Cyber Day Deals - Score an Extra 35% Off Orders Using JCPenney Coupon Code
      This promotion has expired
      See code Y44
      50%
      OFF
      Code
      JCPenney Promo Code: Take Up to 50% Off CHI Haircare Items
      This promotion has expired
      See code ERY
      40%
      OFF
      Code
      JCPenney Online Coupon: Get an Additional 40% Off Jewelry Gifts
      This promotion has expired
      See code ASH
      30%
      OFF
      Code
      Apply JCPenney Coupon Code and Save an Additional 30% on Your OrdersMore detailsLess details
      This promotion has expired
      See code IVE
      30%
      OFF
      Code
      Take an Additional 30% Off Sleigh Sale Products with JCPenney Promo Code
      This promotion has expired
      See code L42
      40%
      OFF
      Code
      Holiday Dress Up in a Flash Sale: Use JCPenney Coupon for an Extra 40% Off
      This promotion has expired
      See code SUP
      40%
      OFF
      Code
      Grab an Additional 40% Off Holiday Dress Designs with JCPenney Promo Code
      This promotion has expired
      See code SUP
      80%
      OFF
      Deal
      Cyber Deal: Take Up to 60% Off Select Fine Jewelry
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      50%
      OFF
      Deal
      Take Up to 50% Off Select Styles for Him
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      65%
      OFF
      Deal
      Save 65% on 14K Earrings, 6 Pair Set
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      25%
      OFF
      Deal
      Get 25% Off Nike Shoes
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      80%
      OFF
      Deal
      Limited Time Special: Take 80% Off Lab Created White Sapphires
      This promotion has expired
      See deal
      15%OFF
      New offer just added

      Shop online and save at JCPenney

      No one is better at sales than JCPenney. Since there are so many ways to save money at JCPenney, we decided to help you out and list the best saving tips. JCPenney has a lot of great deals, but you can maximize your savings with the following strategies:

      1. Shop during the weekend
      2. Save rewards for discounts
      3. Use one of the many JCPenney coupons and stack them while shopping online
      4. Shop in the clearance section for great deals up to 80% off
      5. Shop new brands with sale

      Find more information about these tips in the paragraphs below.      Continue to store

      Similar shops

      Weekend discounts

      Did you know that JCPenney has big sales on the weekends, especially the first and third Fridays of the month? Make sure you keep an eye out for any deals that may be going on, then head on over to the website with your JCPenney coupon codes in tow.

      JCPenney will often promote their free app by offering $10 rewards upon download. This is an easy way to stack your savings. After you download the app, you can tack that $10 onto the other deals you'll find while shopping.
      2500
      View moreView less

      JCPenney Rewards for the best savings

      The JCPenney Rewards system gives back to customers.

      With every 200 points earned, you can get a $10 reward to use as you wish. Plus, once you received your award, you may combine them with any other JCPenney coupons.

      Points can be earned in different ways depending on how much you spend on one trip, if it’s your birthday, or if you’re using the JCPenney credit card.
      2500
      View moreView less

      Storewide clearance sales

      Are you in search of the best JCPenney deals? Make sure you check out the clearance section on the website. You can find the best deals with discounts up to 70% off fashion and interior home items.

      Also, make sure to always check for available JCPenney promo codes. You might find a coupon that you can use on top of the current sale and end up saving even more!
      2500
      View moreView less

      Brand name sales

      JCPenney keeps up with the trending brands and is always looking to bring in the freshest looks.

      When a brand name is releasing a new collection, the recent ones are likely to hit the sales to make room. If you are looking to buy now, you can always snag a JCPenney coupon code to use online.
      2500
      View moreView less

      POPULAR RETAILERS

      Gift registry 10% off

      Getting married? Where better to go than JCPenney to create a new home with a gift registry? Create your registry on the go when you use the JCPenney app, and scan items with your phone in the store.

      Save with a JCPenney coupon for 10% off items still on your registry for up to six months after your wedding day.
      2500
      View moreView less
      Follow us