CNN Coupons is a destination that provides deals and discounts for online retailers. It is a collaboration between CNN Digital and Global Savings Group. CNN news staff is not involved. When you make a purchase, CNN earns a commission.

    • Discounts

      Father's Day Sale 2020    

      Home & Garden

      Is your dad a certified fix-it-all? Or maybe he's obsessed with his grill? Check out the best deals on tools, home appliances, charcoal or gas grills, lawnmowers, and more from all his favorite stores.

      Casper Fathers Day Mattress
      Get Code
      Casper

      Mattress Savings

      15% OFF
      Daily Deals: Special Buys of the Day
      Get Deal
      The Home Depot

      Daily Deals Online

      50% OFF
      Select Tools and Accessories
      Get Code
      Lowe's

      Get $60 Off $500+ Purchases

      $60 OFF
      Best Choice Products Fathers Day
      Get Code
      Best Choice Products

      Sitewide Savings

      5% OFF0
      $50+ Purchases of Select Items
      Get Code
      Sears

      Spend $75+ and Save

      $10 OFF
      Everything You Need for Grilling
      Get Deal
      Ace Hardware

      Weber SmokeFire Wood Pellet Grills

      $200 OFF
      Air Fryer, Grills, and Pressure Cookers
      Get Deal
      Bed Bath & Beyond

      Memorial Day Sale

      40% OFF

      Electronics

      If your dad is all about the tech, we've got the best Father's Day sales on TVs, laptops, smartwatches, gaming. You're sure to find the perfect Father's Day gift at a great price.

      Best Buy Top Deals By Category
      Get Deal
      Best Buy

      LG 65" 4K Smart TV

      $100 OFF
      Walmart Electronics Sale
      Get Code
      Walmart

      $35+ Purchases

      FREE SHIPPING
      ATT TV & Internet
      Get Deal
      AT&T

      Online Only Get $150 AT&T Visa Reward Card

      $150 REWARD
      Pre-order Galaxy S20 5G
      Get Deal
      Verizon

      Unlimited Plans from $35 Per Line

      ONLY $35
      Apple Certified Refurbished Products
      Get Deal
      Apple

      Buy Apple Watch Series 6

      FROM $339
      Think Laptops, Desktops, & Workstations
      Get Code
      Lenovo

      Additional Savings on Tablets

      20% OFF

      Apparel

      Could your dad or husband use a wardrobe refresh? With discounts on clothing and shoes, you can keep him looking great for less this year. Shop the best deals right here.

      Shop Mens Jackets
      Get Deal
      Macy's

      Macy's Last Act Savings

      80% OFF
      Journeys Birkenstocks Dad
      Get Deal
      Journeys

      Select Shoe Styles

      50% OFF
      Kohl's Clothing Sale
      Get Code
      Kohl's

      Additional Savings With Code

      15% OFF
      Orders $100+ at JCPenney
      Get Code
      JCPenney

      Save On Online Purchases

      25% OFF
      Save on Designer Suits
      Get Code
      Men's Wearhouse

      Men's Fashion Savings

      60% OFF
      Jeans and Tees
      Get Code
      Old Navy

      Shop Today & Save

      10% OFF
      AEO Mens Jeans
      Get Code
      American Eagle

      Save on Tailgate Items

      15% OFF
      Pants and Shorts Sale
      Get Deal
      Bonobos

      Shop the Huge Sale

      60% OFF

      Sporting Goods

      For the dad who loves working out, getting outdoors, or playing his favorite sport, we have the best deals on golf clubs, running shoes, fishing poles, and more from all his favorite brands.

      Fathers Day at Orvis
      Get Deal
      Orvis

      Shop Men's Shirts Sale

      $20 OFF
      Get on the Water Sale
      Get Deal
      Cabela's

      New Fishing Lures

      20% OFF
      Save on Nike Orders with This Coupon
      Get Deal
      Nike

      Shop Nike Sale Items

      50% OFF
      Today Only: Fan Shop Gear
      Get Deal
      DICK's Sporting Goods

      Deals by Category

      25% OFF
      Shooting & Accessories
      Get Deal
      Bass Pro Shops

      Go Outdoors Sale

      25% OFF
      Mens Clothing, Shoes, and Boots
      Get Deal
      Academy Sports + Outdoors

      Make the Outdoors Yours

      30% OFF
      The North Face Clothing and Gear
      Get Deal
      REI

      Camping and Hiking Items

      50% OFF

      Gifts

      Find unique gifts for any dad from fun crafts to delicious steaks to beautiful plants and flowers. You're sure to find the perfect gift for your dad with these great Father's Day sales.

      Mens Food Gifts
      Get Code
      Man Crates

      Save On Every Order

      10% OFF
      ProFlowers Fathers Day
      Get Code
      ProFlowers

      Save on Every Order

      15% OFF
      Manscaped Shaver Skin Care
      Get Code
      Manscaped

      Save Sitewide with Coupon

      25% OFF
      Omaha Ribeye Steaks
      Get Code
      Omaha Steaks

      Save On Orders $50+

      $10 OFF
      Gift Basket Orders
      Get Code
      Harry & David

      Save on Gifts

      20% OFF
      Flowers and Gifts at 1-800-Flowers
      Get Code
      1-800-Flowers

      Use 1-800-Flowers Coupon to Save Sitewide

      15% OFF

      Save with Father's Day deals and coupons

      Code

      Use This Man Crates Coupon Code to Take 10% Off...

      Deal

      Save Up to $20 on Graduation Gifts

      Deal

      Shop Father's Day Gifts for Up to 25% Off

      Code

      Exclusive: Enjoy 12% Off & Score Free Shipping ...

      Deal

      Shop the Father's Day Gift Guide and Find His F...

      Deal

      Get Up to 20% Off Summer Outdoor Fun Gifts

      Code

      Shop Father's Day Gifts and Save $10 When You S...

      Deal

      Get Portal TV for $50 Off During the Memorial a...

      Deal

      Spend $20 and Under for Father's Day Gifts

      Deal

      Beat the Heat Sale Up to 25% Off

      Deal

      Shop the Father's Day Guide to Feel-Good Gifts

      Deal

      Save Up to 70% On Select Father's Day Gifts

      Deal

      Buy Father's Day Gifts Starting at $40

      Code

      Up to 25% Off Father's Day Gifts with Vistaprin...

      Code

      Score 20% Off Father's Day Sale Items with Apol...

      Deal

      Save Up to 30% on Personalized Father's Day Gifts

      Code

      Redeem This 1-800-Flowers Promo Code for 20% Of...

      Deal

      Shop Legendary Gifts for the Legend Himself Thi...

      Deal

      Shop Father's Day Gifts Starting at $4

      Deal

      Get The Father 4K HD Movie for $20 Only

      Deal

      Shop the Father's Day Gift Guide for $10 and Up

      Deal

      Get Up to 50% Off Father's Day Collection

      Deal

      Buy Father's Day Gifts for $50 and Under

      Deal

      Shop Personalized Father's Day Presents Up to 5...

      Deal

      Receive 50% Off Dads and Grads Gifts

      Deal

      Get Gifts for Father's Day from $20 and Up

      Deal

      Custom Gifts for Dad Starting at $6

      Code

      Apply Kinguin Discount Code to Save 10% on Your...

      Code

      Use This CheapOair Promo Code This Father's Day...

      Deal

      Shop Father's Day Gifts

      Deal

      Pay $4 and Up for Officially Licensed Father's ...

      Deal

      Shop the Nike Sale for Up to 50% Off

      Deal

      Score Free Shipping When You Spend $30+

      Deal

      Shop Finish Line Gift Cards Starting at $10

      Code

      Credit Card Holders Get a $25 Off IKEA Discount...

      Deal

      Get Free Shipping at Dell

      Father's Day Sale 2021

      When is Father’s Day 2021?

      Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June, so in 2021 it will be on Sunday, June 20. Expect to find sales on the best Father’s Day gifts starting at the beginning of June, and continuing on through the rest of the month. But, you’ll most likely find the most offers in the week or two immediately leading up to Father’s Day.

      What Father’s Day discounts can I find?

      Father’s Day sales always provide a great opportunity to get something special at a great price for the best man in your life. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your husband or partner, or for your own father, you’re sure to get a great gift with this year’s Father’s Day offers.

      Expect to find great deals on top-gifted items like shoes, ties and clothing, electronics and gadgets, plus grills and appliances during the 2021 Father’s Day sales, with items discounted up to 60% off or more.

      If you’re looking for a great deal, we recommend shopping early to make sure you don’t miss out on limited-time coupons or another special deal, and also checking back here regularly to find all the best offers for Father’s Day in one convenient place.

      Father’s Day Electronics Deals

      You’ll find Father’s Day sales on televisions, watches, and more at all your favorite stores from Best Buy to Fitbit, with deals like 60% off 4K TVs, and up to 40% off select Fitbit fitness trackers.

      You can also get Father’s Day phone deals and Laptop deals at Verizon, Lenovo, Newegg, Amazon, and more, with deals like $100 off all eligible phones and Dell computers starting at just $250 or less.

      Before you shop for watches, phones, TVs, and other electronics, though, make sure you find a coupon to save big. In addition, make sure you look for free shipping promotions. On a large item like a 4K TV, you can save way more than you’d think just by cutting out shipping fees.

      Father’s Day Special Offers on Grills, Tools, More

      You can always expect huge discounts on grills and barbeque accessories from retailers like The Home Depot and Lowes, plus great discounts on toolsets and more home goods that Dad will love.

      To save big, we recommend shopping online and picking up appliances in-store to avoid shipping fees, plus always checking CNN Coupons for the latest deals before you shop. We’ve got offers for both online and in-store shopping to save you money no matter what.

      Father’s Day Sales on Clothing

      Looking for a Father’s Day deal on shoes or clothing? You can always get great deals on suits, slacks, shoes, casual wear, and more from top retailers during Father’s Day.

      At Kohl’s, you can get 30% off select shoes and 70% off clearance items. Macy’s regularly has deals like 50% off select coats and jackets for men, and deals on Calvin Klein jeans and underwear.

      JCPenney is also a great place to hunt for deals. You could find bargains like 60% off any order of $100+, and up to 25% off select Nike shoes.

      You can save more by looking at clearance items. In addition, a lot of these retailers like Macy’s, JCPenney, and Kohl’s have their own credit cards, which offer extra coupons, savings, and percentage discounts when you shop – so now may be the time to consider applying for one!

      Cookie Settings