When is Father’s Day 2021?

Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June, so in 2021 it will be on Sunday, June 20. Expect to find sales on the best Father’s Day gifts starting at the beginning of June, and continuing on through the rest of the month. But, you’ll most likely find the most offers in the week or two immediately leading up to Father’s Day.





What Father’s Day discounts can I find?

Father’s Day sales always provide a great opportunity to get something special at a great price for the best man in your life. Whether you’re looking for a gift for your husband or partner, or for your own father, you’re sure to get a great gift with this year’s Father’s Day offers.





Expect to find great deals on top-gifted items like shoes, ties and clothing, electronics and gadgets, plus grills and appliances during the 2021 Father’s Day sales, with items discounted up to 60% off or more.





If you’re looking for a great deal, we recommend shopping early to make sure you don’t miss out on limited-time coupons or another special deal, and also checking back here regularly to find all the best offers for Father’s Day in one convenient place.





Father’s Day Electronics Deals

You’ll find Father’s Day sales on televisions, watches, and more at all your favorite stores from Best Buy to Fitbit, with deals like 60% off 4K TVs, and up to 40% off select Fitbit fitness trackers.





You can also get Father’s Day phone deals and Laptop deals at Verizon, Lenovo, Newegg, Amazon, and more, with deals like $100 off all eligible phones and Dell computers starting at just $250 or less.





Before you shop for watches, phones, TVs, and other electronics, though, make sure you find a coupon to save big. In addition, make sure you look for free shipping promotions. On a large item like a 4K TV, you can save way more than you’d think just by cutting out shipping fees.





Father’s Day Special Offers on Grills, Tools, More

You can always expect huge discounts on grills and barbeque accessories from retailers like The Home Depot and Lowes, plus great discounts on toolsets and more home goods that Dad will love.





To save big, we recommend shopping online and picking up appliances in-store to avoid shipping fees, plus always checking CNN Coupons for the latest deals before you shop. We’ve got offers for both online and in-store shopping to save you money no matter what.





Father’s Day Sales on Clothing

Looking for a Father’s Day deal on shoes or clothing? You can always get great deals on suits, slacks, shoes, casual wear, and more from top retailers during Father’s Day.





At Kohl’s, you can get 30% off select shoes and 70% off clearance items. Macy’s regularly has deals like 50% off select coats and jackets for men, and deals on Calvin Klein jeans and underwear.





JCPenney is also a great place to hunt for deals. You could find bargains like 60% off any order of $100+, and up to 25% off select Nike shoes.





You can save more by looking at clearance items. In addition, a lot of these retailers like Macy’s, JCPenney, and Kohl’s have their own credit cards, which offer extra coupons, savings, and percentage discounts when you shop – so now may be the time to consider applying for one!



