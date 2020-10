Be a great friend and tell everyone what you love about Casper. Email friends a link so that they can get 10% off any mattress. If your friend purchases, you get rewarded with a $75 Amazon gift card. How’s that for good karma? To get started, simply visit the website and enter in your email, when prompted, to start sharing this unique 10% off Casper coupon. Please note: Amazon gift cards cannot be redeemed for the purchase of another gift card and Amazon is not responsible for stolen, lost, destroyed, or used without permission gift cards. You may only refer up to 5 friends (or earn $250) per 365 day period.

Get $100 off your next $1000+ purchase when you take Casper's 3-question survey regarding gifts and gift cards. Once finished, you will need to provide your email in order to receive your Casper coupon worth $100 off.

Sign up for email updates from Casper and be the first to know about discounts, new Casper promo codes, the latest products, Casper innovation and technology, blog posts, and so much more. To join, visit casper.com and scroll to the bottom of the page where it reads “Sign up for the latest snooze.”

To show appreciation to all active military, veterans, retirees, military spouses, and their immediate family members, Casper offers a 10% off discount. All you have to do is verify your status by logging into your Troop ID account. Once confirmed, you will receive a Casper coupon code for 10% off. You can copy and paste this code in your shopping cart at checkout. This discount cannot be combined with any other coupon code.

Want to purchase a new mattress that will change how you catch up on sleep? Want to buy it for less? Then, it's about time you know how to use Casper promo codes once at checkout. Here’s how to get started: 1. Shop for the perfect mattress, pillows, bedding, etc. 2. Add all items to your shopping cart 3. When you’re ready to checkout, click on your shopping cart in the right-hand corner 4. Beneath your items, you will see “Apply promo code” 5. Enter in your Casper promo code and proceed to checkout That’s all there is to it. Now browse through our coupon codes, choose the one you need, and get one step closer to better sleep!

Sign up for the CNN Coupons Official Newsletter (operated by Global Savings Group ) for personalized offers based on your shopping preferences on our website as described in the Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Guarantee of better sleep & money back. Casper offers comfortable mattresses, pillows, sheets, and so much more. Casper is so certain you’ll love your purchase, you will receive a full refund if you are unhappy. Here’s how it works:



1. When you purchase, you receive a free, speedy delivery right to your door

2. Try your mattress out, see how it feels (for 100 nights, risk-free)

3. If you change your mind and you don’t want to keep it, Casper will come and pick it up



It’s as simple as that. Casper is confident that you’ll love what you picked out, but if not, no worries, it’s a breeze to change. Continue to store

What makes Casper mattresses so comfortable? Casper has been labeled as “the internet’s favorite mattress” and with thousands of 5 star reviews and praise from best selling magazines like The New York Times and Forbes, it can only be true. But just what makes Casper beds so comfortable? Well, Casper mattresses come equipped with innovative ergonomic alignment that helps align your spine for a deep and restorative sleep. The mattresses are also filled with high quality, premium foam for optimal comfort. Finally, Casper mattresses have airy layers that help keep you cool and relaxed at night. Endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, Casper is committed to research in the delivery and development of high quality products for your comfort. 2500 View more View less

Go commercial with Casper If you are looking for mattresses for your business, Casper is the best in the industry, and you’ll get the most benefits. Check out these benefits of the Casper trade program:



1. Exclusive pricing: Save on consumer prices with members-only deals and zero purchase minimum.

2. Free shipping: Get fast and easy deliveries on all Casper products.

3. Dedicated team: Casper account management team will be happy to help you with any concerns.

4. Custom orders: Tell Casper what you need, and if it’s available, it’s yours.



Referral bonus: Score a $100 Amazon gift card whenever you refer a client to buy Casper (up to 5 per year). 2500 View more View less