Use the Ashley Advantage Credit Card

Sign up for the Ashley Advantage credit card for extra savings and select financing options. With this card, you can pay for your purchase over time without waiting to get the best styles for your home. This special financing is available on every purchase you make using your Ashley Advantage credit card. Once you get approved and receive your card in the mail, you can choose various payment methods. Depending on your purchase, you can pay over 6 to 72 months. You can even use these payment options on top of an Ashley Furniture promo code if your payment overtime is under 18 months. Plus, make sure to create your Ashley Advantage Synchrony account to review your balance, make purchases online, check your spending limit, and view items in-home using augmented reality.

0