Earn rewards with RealRewards

You can earn rewards like $5 off your first order, American Eagle promo codes up to 20% off, and free jeans or bras when you join the American Eagle loyalty program, RealRewards.



To join the program, scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and find the RealRewards program. Then create an account using your email. Make sure you're signed in and enter your reward code into the American Eagle promo code box when checking out. This way, you can earn points on every order.



As a member, you'll earn 10 points for every dollar you spend within American Eagle, Tailgate, or Aerie. For every 2,500 points, you collect you will unlock another $10 in rewards to spend at American Eagle and its sub-brands.



Members also earn twice the points when they buy a pair of jeans.

